Mother's Day brunch goes curbside for some Toledo restaurants

The traditional Mother's Day brunch will certainly have a different feel to it this Sunday. Over at Manhattan's Pub & Cheer on Adams Street, Sunday brunch is a regular feature during normal times for owner Zach Lahey -- but then again, these have been far from normal times. According to Lahey, a holiday brunch can account for 10 to 20% of the weekly business walking through the door.

"We allowed people to do pickups on Easter," said Lahey, glad for the test run of sorts, "but we thought it would be a lot easier and streamlined if we did it curbside this go-around for Mother's Day.

The week-long prep in the kitchen never slowed down Friday afternoon, with orders still coming in for just two days away.

"It's going to be a challenge," Lahey acknowledges, "but I don't think it's something that we're unable to accomplish and still have the look, feel and flavor of what Manhattan's brunch is all about.

Over at Heather Downs Country Club, it's all about tradition for this banquet facility on the golf course.

"We've held brunches here for 75 years," says events coordinator Rayann Keivens. "We try to keep it within the family. People come back every year, and they bring their families here to enjoy it."

Golf director Dan Sutton adds that a typical Mother's Day would see 500-600 people at the venue, though acknowledges demand wouldn't be as high in 2020.

If you come by Heather Downs this Sunday, it'll be simple enough to pull up to the front steps, and "grab 'n go" to keep contact for staff and customers to a minimum.

Whether it's bringing home the bacon or making some dough, it's no small potatoes to pull off these events. If you're still looking to book a full-course meal from any restaurant for the weekend, calling ahead will still be your best bet.