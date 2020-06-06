Motorcycle accident in Toledo sends multiple people to the hospital

Multiple people are in the hospital after an accident involving a motorcycle and a car.

According to police, an adult man was riding on a motorcycle westbound on Woodville and a car was turning from Woodville onto Navarre when they collided.

The motorcyclist was rushed to an area hospital by a Lucas County life Squad. Police say at least two people in the car involved were also taken to the hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

Officers tell 13abc the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. The intersection is blocked to traffic at this time.