Motorcycle pursuit reaches more than 100 mph outside of Findlay

Findlay Police are looking for a motorcyclist who eluded pursuit during a chase Monday evening that reached nearly 120 mph.

Just after 6 p.m., officers saw a white male operating a black sport bike with no license plate attached near downtown. He was driving erratically and committed some minor traffic violations.

As an officer began following the motorcycle and calling out his location, it left the downtown area while continuing to drive erratically.

The officer lost sight of the motorcycle, but it was spotted again near McManness and Tiffin. It made an illegal turn onto Tiffin and pulled away rapidly while weaving in and out of traffic.

Officers initiated a traffic stop near Plaza St., but the motorcyclist began fleeing. Speeds reached 80 mph near CR 236 and more than 100 mph at the city limits. At one point on US 224, speeds reached 120 mph and passed through West Independence, at which time officer backed off and maintained a visual from a distance away.

The motorcycle was observed turning south on US 23 from the US 224 intersection. Due to the distance and speeds, the pursuit was terminated. The pursuit covered approximately 11.4 miles.

The motorcycle was observed to be an older, mostly black sport bike with no license plate. The suspect was a smaller framed white male, wearing a tan t-shirt and a multi-colored, full-faced helmet with a mirrored face shield.