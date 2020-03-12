Motorcyclist dies after Wednesday morning crash in Woodstock Township

One person is dead after an early morning motorcycle crash Wednesday in Lenawee County.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post were dispatched to the accident around 1 a.m. on Devils Lake Highway, north of US 223.

Based upon evidence from the scene, a motorcyclist traveling south on Devils Lake Highway crossed the center line and began to brake. He lost control of the bike, left the roadway north, impacted a berm and began to overturn.

Paul Bishop, 51, of Onsted, Mich., died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.