Motorcyclist leads Findlay Police on short chase Tuesday morning

A Findlay man is facing charges after leading police on a short chase early Tuesday morning.

Just after 3:30 a.m., Findlay Police saw a motorcycle being operation with registration plates on 6th St. at S. Main St. As the motorcycle crosses S. Main, heading west on Lake Cascades Pwky., the operator of the motorcycle saw the marked patrol car and rapidly accelerated.

The officers followed and caught up to the motorcycle just east of Western Ave., where they turned on their overhead lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop. However, the motorcyclist, identified as Dylan Perillo, 21, failed to comply and continued west on Lake Cascades before turning north on Western.

Perillo turned west on Lima Ave., but at the beginning of the roundabout lost control and crashed.

He suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, refusing transport to the hospital. The motorcycle suffered disabling damage and was taken from the scene.

The total distance of the pursuit was less than one mile before the suspect crashed and total time of the pursuit was less than two minutes. There were no other injuries or damage to any other vehicles.

Perillo was issued a citation for Failure to Operate on Improved Portion of the Roadway, No Motorcycle Endorsement, and Failure to Comply with the Order of a Police Officer. He was then released.