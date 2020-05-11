"Moving Forward BG" supports shops, customers as COVID-19 pandemic lingers

In Bowling Green, businesses are gearing up to serve customers with coronavirus in mind.

"We're very happy to be open and have everybody else open and get people out and about again," Blush Bridal Boutique manager Patty Beam said.

Beam and her team used their forced downtime from Ohio's stay-at-home order to renovate and rearrange. Now prepping to reopen, they're taking extra steps to ensure customers are safe when they walk through the door.

"We recently just sanitized the carpets, cleaned everything up," Beam said. "We've been wiping everything down. We have hand sanitizer for our guests to use when they come in and leave."

While shops are working to protect people, business leaders say they know the thought of reopening is scary for some.

"I know it can produce a lot of fear for people, but we're hoping to ease some of that," Bowling Green Economic Development executive director Kati Thompson said.

Along with city leaders, Thompson's team is helping businesses move ahead, and it all starts with a message.

"We are open, we are safe, we are strong, we are moving forward BG," Thompson said of the message.

The saying is the centerpiece of an effort to get customers comfortable with shopping while also showing how shops stay clean and safe. It's going up on signs and even floor decals, which will all be passed out to businesses.

"We wanted to provide actual resources for the businesses and also create that positive, educational message," Thompson said.

It's an effort that Thompson hopes pays off for workers who are eager to reopen again.

"We're very excited—can't wait to get our brides back in here," Beam said.

You can learn more about "Moving Forward BG" by visiting the movement's Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages.