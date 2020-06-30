Mud Hens' Minor League season cancelled due to coronavirus

Major League Baseball has announced the 2020 Minor League Baseball season will not be played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Toledo Mud Hens organization announced the change Tuesday.

“We couldn’t wait for the 2020 season, the schedule was great, we were projected to have some of the top prospects in baseball and Fifth Third Field was to welcome its 10 millionth guest,” said Erik Ibsen, Toledo Mud Hens Executive Vice President and General Manager. “Until today we were prepping for a shortened season. This is a difficult time for our organization and your support is needed now more than ever. We look forward to welcoming you back to Fifth Third Field this summer, even without a Mud Hens season.”

Joe Napoli, Toledo Mud Hens President and CEO, stated, “The Detroit Tigers announced that the team’s alternate training location for their “taxi squad” this upcoming season will be Fifth Third Field. Following the completion of spring training in late July, a pool of their players will begin working out at the ballpark. Our hope is that fans will be able to come Fifth Third Field to watch the workouts and intrasquad scrimmages. We will share those plans with you as soon as they become finalized.”