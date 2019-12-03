Mud Hens announce Tom Prince as new manager

The Toledo Mud Hens announced Tuesday that Tom Prince has been named manager of the club for its 2020 season, leading the coaching staff of the Detroit Tigers Triple A affiliate.

"When the search for a Triple A manager began, we prioritized finding someone with experience in developing high-level talent and creating a winning culture," said Dave Littlefield, Detroit Tigers Vice President of Player Development. "It was clear from the beginning that Tom Prince fit that mold perfectly, and we're thrilled to have him lead our staff in Toledo."

The 55-year-old native of Kankakee, Illinois spent the last three seasons as the Major League bench coach for the Pittsburgh Pirates, after serving as the club's Minor League Field Coordinator in 2016. In total, Prince spent 26 seasons in the Pirates organization and is entering his 37th working in professional baseball.

As a player, Prince had a 17-year Major League career as a catcher with five different teams between 1987-2003 (Pittsburgh, Los Angeles (NL), Philadelphia, Minnesota and Kansas City). In 519 Major League games, he posted a .208 batting average with 24 home runs and 140 RBI.

"This is a tremendously exciting time to be in the Detroit Tigers organization, especially playing a role in what's grown to be a top-tier player development system," said Prince. "People across baseball have noticed the young core of talented players the Tigers have built over the last few years, and I'm looking forward to working with some of the club's top prospects in Toledo during the 2020 season and beyond. We'll have a focus on playing fundamentally sound and winning baseball, best preparing these men to contribute with the big league club in the near future."

Prince becomes the eighth person to manage the Mud Hens at Fifth Third Field and the 56th in Toledo baseball history.

"Tom brings extensive experience at the highest level as a player and as a manager and we're excited to welcome him to Toledo. Our Mud Hens players and minor league development system will benefit from his knowledge and we look forward to watching the players work towards their goal of playing Major League baseball," Toledo Mud Hens Vice President and General Manager Erik Ibsen said.

The Mud Hens open the 2020 season at Indianapolis on Thursday, April 9, with Opening Day at Fifth Third Field on Thursday, April 16 against Indianapolis.