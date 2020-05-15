Mulch business donates more than $13,000 to Food Bank

James Caldwell is the President and CEO of the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank. He tells 13abc, "Toledo has always been a generous community, and they've always stepped to the plate when there's been a crisis. And I think this time has been no different than others I've seen."

Caldwell came out to the Renewed Outdoors location to pick up the donation Friday. Andrew Kramp, the owner of the Perrysburg business, says he's always looking for a way to give back to the community. And COVID-19 made that tough this year.

Kramp says he partners with local schools to help raise funds. But this year was different. He explains, "Some of our fundraisers were canceled, and this was our opportunity for us to give back, and it's to a great organization helping people in need right now."

And he's giving back in a huge way. For the past three weeks, he's set aside 20% of all sales for the food bank. He started out with a goal of $5,000.

"Based on historic sales, I knew we would hopefully surpass that. But our industry is weather-based, so we didn't know what to expect. So we set a lower target, and we blew past that."

At the end of the fundraiser, Kramp wrote a check for $13,600. And just in time, too. COVID-19 and a closed economy have the food bank in overdrive.

"We've seen an increased demand, more than ever in my 25 years of being affiliated with the Food Bank. So every bit of contribution support helps to feed those who are hungry."

Of the new partnership, Caldwell tells 13abc, "We appreciate relationships with corporations, especially young, innovative companies like Renewed Outdoors. It certainly bodes well for the future of Northwest Ohio and this community and those who are hungry."

If you’re interested in donating, volunteering, or helping the Food Bank in another way, you can call

419-242-5000, or visit the Food Bank website.

