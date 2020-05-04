Multi-million dollar investment coming to Levis Commons

As we all know, the pandemic has put the economy into a precarious position. However, amid the tough times is a bright spot in Wood County. Plans were announced Monday for a major development in Perrysburg.

A 5-acre plot of land will soon be the site of the newest building at Levis Commons. The 80,000 square foot project will include retail, restaurant and office space.

It is a project of the NAI Harmon Group. The announcement about it was moved up a few weeks to highlight a bright spot in our economy during these challenging times .

Ed Harmon is the owner of The NAI Harmon Group. He has been a developer for decades, with projects all over the country as well as here at the company's home base.

"Overall we are very confident the economy is going to bounce back, and that is why we are investing millions of dollars not only here at Levis, but in other parts of the Toledo area," said Harmon.

There will be an upscale seafood restaurant. The rest of the space is being marketed both nationally and internationally.

The hops is to break ground on the project in July. It has a price tag of about $13 million. It should be finished in the second quarter of next year.

