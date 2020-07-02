Multi-million dollar solar project underway at Maumee company

A local company has launched a massive solar project. A roof top array is going in at Maumee Assembly and Stamping, and that's just the start of the project.

It is a multi-million dollar project that involves multiple phases, and it will pay big dividends.

Employees at Maumee Assembly and Stamping do all kinds of work.for a number of different companies. The majority of the work right now is for the automotive industry, and it takes a lot of energy to power the large facility. The new array being installed on the roof will help do that in the coming months. It will help save about 15% on the electric bill.

The roof top array is just the beginning. There will also be panels installed in front of and behind the plant.

In addition to local crews this project is also using local products, including solar panels from First Solar.

Once all the phases of the solar project are in place, the energy savings will be about 33%. It will take a little under five years to pay the up front costs of the solar project back.

As you may know, the facility was once a Ford plant. The current owners bought it in 2009, and they have spent millions to upgrade the facility inside and out. Another example of that is installing LED lighting in recent years.

The roof top array,it is on target to be finished in early fall. The other phases of the project are expected to be finished in the next few years.

