The southbound lanes of State Route 420 near the Ohio Turnpike are reopen after a multi-vehicle crash in Wood County.

First responders were called to the scene around 8:00 on Saturday night near Libbey Road and State Route 420.

Troopers on scene reported that all southbound lanes of traffic on the route were restricted as they completed an investigation.

13abc is working to get information on injuries, if any, from this crash.