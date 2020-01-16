Multiple agencies respond to Wednesday fire at Hicksville church

Two Defiance County fire departments responded to a fire at a Hicksville church on Wednesday evening.

At approximately 6:36 p.m., crews from the Hicksville and Sherwood fire departments responded to a report of flames showing at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Hicksville.

The departments had the fire under control within 30 minutes, according to a press release from the Hicksville Police Department.

Two juveniles were treated for possible smoke inhalation at the scene and released.

The fire remains under investigation.