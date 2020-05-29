10 years later, murder of Woodward student still unsolved

It's been ten years since a Woodward High School student was shot and killed, and the case has yet to be solved.

Robin Copeland went to her son Deshaun Lee's grave to celebrate him on Friday. He was shot and killed ten years ago, when he was just 16-years-old. Toledo police still don't have any suspects.

"I just want the right information. Whoever it is I pray that when they lay down they see his face and have some kind of remorse," says Copeland.

It happened in the 600 block of Russell street. Deshaun was at his grandmother's house with other family members. His mom says a man walked down the street and words were exchanged.

"Then gun fire took place and he was hit," says his mother.

Copeland says she feels someone knows who shot and killed her son and she wants justice.

"I just want the right person to come and say this is what happened. I am the person that did it," says Copeland. "If somebody knows something to be grateful enough to give us the grace and the mercy and the closure."

Police say if you have any information on the crime call 419-255-1111.