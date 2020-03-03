Murder victim's family wants justice after random killing

A young mother's life cut tragically short in what police are calling a random killing. Her family are now begging for justice.

The victim's family tells 13abc Danialle Swan was fearless, bubbly and loveable to name just a few traits. They say she's going to be missed by so many people - especially her three young kids.

Danialle Swan's brutal death has an entire community reeling.

"It's not even real. It doesn't feel real right now," said her sister, Casey Swan.

Her mother Renee and her sister Casey fighting back tears over the shocking loss of the 28-year-old Montpelier woman.

The young mother was just beginning a hopeful new chapter after overcoming a drug addiction.

"She got on the right track. She done everything that she, you know, and she bettered herself is what she done for her kids and turned her life around and that's what I was so proud of her for," said her mother Renee Swan.

Emotions flooding, anger and frustration toward the suspected killer: Thomas Smith.

"Because he took my daughter away from me and her three kids away from her and I don't like that and it just hurts me because of her kids. Especially her oldest daughter is feeling so much pain and everything right now. She doesn't know what to do," said Renee through tears.

"My nieces and nephew get to grow up without a mom because of that guy," said Casey.

Toledo police believe this murder was a random attack at a BP gas station on Monroe and Douglas just after 10 Saturday night.

"If it wasn't her it was going to be somebody else," said Renee.

Her family says Swan stopped there for gas with her boyfriend and 18-month-old son in the car.

Smith allegedly approached Swan when she walking toward the store and that's when detectives say he stabbed her repeatedly.

While one stranger allegedly killer her, several other strangers stepped in to defend her.

"There is some nice people out there and there is bad people out there. You just don't know which one you're going to run in to first," said Renee.

Bystander video released to 13abc shows the moments after the murder. In that video, a bystander asks "Why you stab her, man?" and Smith replies "I got problems."

"I'm sorry but if somebody has got even has a mental issue you know that's not an excuse to kill somebody it's not," said Renee.

13abc learned Smith is facing more than one violent crime charge.

Court documents show just five days before allegedly killing Swan, he was released on an OR bond after being arrested for allegedly assaulting someone else.

Now, Swan's family are hoping he'll get the maximum sentence in the murder case.

"I think he should feel the same pain she did," said Renee.

Smith remains locked up on a $1 million bond. He's expected back in court Wednesday.

Swan's family says they're grateful for all of the support from the community.

There's a GofundMe page to help with funeral expenses. Here is a link to donate.

If you'd like to give you can also donate directly to the funeral home in Montpelier.