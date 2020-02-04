Museum announces new members to Board of Directors

The Toledo Museum of Art has announced the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors and the election of its board officers for 2020.

Joining the Board of Directors are Pat Bowe, president and general manager of The Andersons, Inc.; Rodney Eason, vice president of human resources for Principle Business Enterprises, Inc.; Shannon Garber, president of the University of Toledo, and Jay Secor, educator and retired head of school. They will all serve a five-year term.

Randy Oostra will serve his first year as board chairman. Sara Jan DeHoff, Joe Napoli, Stephen D. Taylor, and Scott Trumbull will serve as vice chairs, Mary Ellen Pisanelli as secretary, and John Szuch as treasurer.

Docent President Gretchen Rohm and president of the TMA Ambassadors, Ellen Wise, will both serve one-year terms on the Museum’s Board of Directors for 2020.