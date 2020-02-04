Show your love for art with #ArtCrushTMA

The Toledo Museum of Art is home to a world-famous collection. You'll have a chance to vote for the works of art you love during the holiday of love. The museum is hosting a special Valentine's event.

TMA has been an important part of this community for more than a century. Through this special event, everyone will have a chance to vote for the pieces that speak to their hearts.

For four days, visitors can pick up paper hearts at the information desk. You then put the heart on the floor in front of your favorite work of art.

There's also a social media component to the event. You take a picture in front of your favorite piece with the paper heart. You then share it on Twitter or Instagram with #ArtCrushTMA. There will be a grand prize and two other prizes for the best posts.

The Art Crush Campaign runs from February 13th-16th. It is free and open to the public. The work of art that gets the most hearts and a few runners-up along with the winning social media posts will be announced Monday the 17th.