Museums and other attractions prepare for opening

Starting next week there will be more and more places to visit and have fun this summer as places like zoos, science center and museums can begin opening.

Some are ready to go, others will need some more time.

One of the first attractions to open will be National Museum of the Great Lakes on the banks of the Maumee River in Toledo. The staff here ready to make changes necessary to keep everyone safe, all while letting them experience the exhibits.

From the wreckage the Edmund Fitzgerald to flotation devices through the years, you can learn just about everything from this museum.

"Our goal is that people feel comfortable visiting again and to know we're doing what we can to make sure everybody is safe,” said Ellen Kenned of the National Museum of the Great Lakes.

You'll see changes like online ticketing to cut down on crowds and maintaining social distancing. The idea is to give people the same experience, while thinking of cleaning and safety.

"We're trying to balance letting people touch the things we want them to touch and just honest being very open about what we're able to clean and what things are going to be difficult to clean,” said Kennedy.

No opening date has been set at the Toledo Museum of Art. Most displays will be back up and running, those details need to be worked out. Staff has already made lots of changes like plexi-glass around cashiers, online ticket reservations and installing one way traffic flow patterns.

"We need to reassess our check list, our readiness check list to make sure we are checking all those boxes that when we do reopen it's a safe and healthy environment," said Stephanie Elton of the Toledo Museum of Art.

"You want to go above and beyond when the visitors are trusting you and coming in that they have a safe experience here,” said Lori Hauser of the Imagination Station.

At the Imagination Station in downtown Toledo, they're taking a slower approach. The science center not expected to open until September. That's in part because of the construction for the new theatre, which is expected to be ready when Imagination Station reopens. Also finding ways to keep people safe in a space that's all about hands on interaction.

"I think you always thought oh yeah we do that but then I think there's new techniques, there's new technology we've investigated,” said Hauser.

13abc checked at the Toledo Zoo. No opening date has been set there just yet.

