Mystery coronavirus-related syndrome appearing in young children

A mystery coronavirus-related syndrome is appearing in young children.

(MGN Image)

It's called pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, and has emerged as a threat to kids, which so far have proven relatively resilient against COVID-19.

Currently, there are no local cases, and the syndrome is not contagious. But little is known about treatment, testing and long-term effects.

Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgonzinski says it's important to share information about the syndrome with the community without inducing panic.

Nationally, there have been 85 cases, including one in Cleveland. Three deaths have been confirmed, and two more are being investigated. Seventeen cases are being investigated in Michigan.

"It's still extremely rare. So, 85 cases out of 1.4 million is like a .006% chance of their child actually coming down with this," Dr. Brian Kaminski, an emergency medicine physician with ProMedica said, adding that the new syndrome resembles Kawasaki Disease.

"Your own body starts producing antibodies that attack the blood vessels and infect the vital organs of your body. We don't know why it happens to some children, a very small number of children and doesn't happen to others."

Symptoms include a prolonged fever, lasting more than five days, severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, patchy blue or pale skin discoloration, trouble breathing or rapid breathing, lethargy and rapid heart rate.