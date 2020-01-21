NASA asks for help naming the next Mars rover

NASA is asking for help picking the name for its next Mars rover.

NASA asks for votes to help it pick the name for next Mars rover. (Source: CNN)

The agency originally received 28,000 pitches, coming from United States students ranging from kindergarten to high school.

Volunteer judges narrowed those pitches down to nine final names - Endurance, Tenacity, Promise, Perseverance, Vision, Clarity, Ingenuity, Fortitude and Courage.

There is an online poll, which is open until next Monday, where you can vote for your favorite. Those votes will help NASA pick the winning name, which will be announced on Mar. 15.

You can vote on NASA’s website: mars.nasa.gov.

