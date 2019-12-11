NDA students learn coding

Students at Notre Dame Academy started their Wednesday morning flying with dragons and playing Minecraft.

This wasn't just a study break, it was all part of a special class teaching them how to code.

The "Hour of Code" activity was part of Computer Science Education Week. From December 9th -15th this year, the annual week is dedicated to encouraging students in grades k-12 to take interest in computer science.

The students' ages ranged from middle schoolers to high school seniors. Many are already involved in coding clubs and computer science classes at the school.

Interested learners can go to HourOfCode.com for free games and activities that are user-friendly and designed to help all ages learn to code!