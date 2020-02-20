NFL free agent Greg Robinson jailed in Texas on pot charge; police say he had 157 pounds of weed

NFL offensive tackle Greg Robinson has been jailed in West Texas after federal officials said they found 157 pounds of marijuana in a car in which he and another man were riding.

Greg Robinson was being held Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in a Texas jail on a pending drug distribution charge from a federal agency, records show. Robinson, 27, was booked Tuesday, according to El Paso County jail records. (Source: AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

A federal criminal complaint accuses the 27-year-old Robinson and 27-year-old Jaquan Bray of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and possession intent to distribute.

The complaint says the pair were driving from Los Angeles to Louisiana when the Border Patrol stopped them Monday night and found several large duffel bags of marijuana in their sport utility vehicle.

Robinson was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

