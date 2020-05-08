NFL releases dates and times for games

The NFL used another Thursday night to give fans a little more hope for a season last night.

The league released the upcoming season schedule.

The Cleveland Browns will open the season on the road facing the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 13.

The home opener will be a Thursday night game against number one draft pick Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Detroit Lions, meanwhile, will also start play on the Sept. 13, with a home game against the Chicago Bears.

So far, there are no night games listed for the Lions.

The annual Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field will be against the Houston Texans.

Keep in mind, the NFL has yet to announce a plan for fans related to the COVID-19 pandemic.