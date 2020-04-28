NOSF extends scholarship deadline for families

The Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund has extended its lottery application deadline to Friday, May 29 for the 2020-2021 school year.

Families with children in grades K-8 can receive a need-based scholarship up to $2,000 for private schools and $750 for homeschool expenses.

NOSF is a partner with the Children's Scholarship Fund and awards the scholarships to provide parents with a choice for their child's education. Since 1999, the Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund has awarded a total of $13.8 million in scholarships to 16,000 students. Part of that includes matching funds from the Children Scholarship Funds.

For more information head to the NOSF website or call 419-720-7048.