NWO Alzheimer's Association offering over-the-phone support groups for caregivers

Family members who are caring for their loved ones with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease now have new ways to gain support starting Friday, March 27, 2020.

The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter has started a weekly dial-in support group specifically dedicated to caregivers.

Telephone support groups provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers through regularly scheduled meetings that will be held via telephone to accommodate individuals who are unable to travel to a meeting site. This can be especially helpful to also maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The groups help participants develop coping methods and encourage them to maintain their personal, physical and emotional health.

“Support groups are a way for caregivers to not feel so alone, and provides an opportunity to learn from others who are also caring for someone with dementia,” according to Julia Pechlivanos, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association in Northwest Ohio. “Whether you are a caregiver at home, or you have a loved one who you cannot visit right now, support groups can help you cope with the challenges of caregiving under our current circumstances.”

All support groups are led by trained facilitators with experience in dementia caregiving.

Groups are scheduled for:

Friday, March 27, 1pm

Wed. April 1, 10am

Thursday, April 9, 10am

Tuesday, April 14, 1pm

Tuesday, April 21, 1pm

Thursday, April 30, 10am

Advance registration is required, and participation is limited. To register, individuals should call 1-800-272-3900.

To learn about other Alzheimer’s Support Groups, visit their website .

