National Museum of the Great Lakes creating oral history

The National Museum of the Great Lakes is creating an oral history to help preserve and make known the recent history of the Great Lakes, and they're looking for help.

The museum is seeking people who served on the Col. James M. Schoonmaker or the Will B. Boyer and the tug Lawrence Turner or Ohio to help build an oral history of time aboard Great Lakes vessels.

“Museums generally do a good job at preserving history from decades and centuries ago, but often fail to preserve the history that has occurred much more recently,” Christopher Gillcrist, Executive Director of the museum, said in a press release. “Our oral history archive project is designed to capture experiences related to the Great Lakes that occurred since the 1960s.”

According to Gillcrist, the museum is interviewing crew members as a starting place.

Anybody with a Great Lakes story can submit initial information by contacting the museum through its online form or by calling 419-214-5000, ext. 205.

People who served on any of the above mentioned boats can follow the same procedure and simply check the box indicating their service on one of the boats.

Museum staff will record interviews and make available an online index, which will be useful to researchers. Additionally, the museum hopes that these interviews may also spur the development of new exhibits or publications.