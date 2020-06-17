National Tractor Pulling Championships canceled for 2020

The Board of Directors of the National Tractor Pulling Championships in Bowling Green have decided to cancel the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To say that this was a difficult decision is an understatement," the press release reads in part. "However, after many meetings with State and Local officials and experts, we felt the underlying threat to our youth groups and senior volunteers, our community, and of course the love we have for our pullers, fans and sponsors was a risk too great to take."

All tickets and campsites purchased for 2020 will be rolled over to the 2021 championships, scheduled for August 19-21. Tickets for the 2021 championships will go on sale January 4.