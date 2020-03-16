Nature's Nursery gets creative with fundraising because of coronavirus

The virus is not only impacting individuals and businesses, but it's also hit a lot of non-profits hard. The organizations of course rely on donations to operate. Since fundraisers have been canceled, many agencies are having to come up with creative ways to fill the gap. Nature's Nursery is one of them.

The agency takes in thousands of injured and orphaned wild animals every year. This is the beginning of baby season, which is the busiest time of year. That means the rescue has to spend a lot of money on things like formula and feeding tubes to care for all those baby animals.

In addition to canceling multiple fundraisers, the coronavirus also forced Nature's Nursery to stop visits with school and scouting groups. Those visits brought in money used to help care for the animals So like a lot of organizations, the staff at the rescue is getting creative when it comes to trying to recover from lost donation opportunities.

Allison Schroeder is the executive director of the rescue. "We talked about the importance of keeping donors engaged and involved. We also wanted to offer people educational opportunities while children are out of school. We came up with a virtual opportunity for people to make a contribution. We are adding a special group, and with that special group you will have exclusive access to educational programs and behind the scenes footage, " said Schroeder.

The rescue also heavily relies on volunteers. Because of health concerns, some of them are having to stay home. However, other volunteers are offering to take extra shifts.

If you'd like to make a donation, you can access the fundraiser by clicking HERE and make a donation HERE.