Nature's Nursery working to find land for a new facility

2019 was the busiest year on record for Nature's Nursery, and things aren't going to slow down anytime soon. The wildlife rehabilitation center in Whitehouse took in nearly 3,200 injured, sick and orphaned animals last year.

The center also has a new leader, and one of her first orders of business will be to find a new space for the growing operation.

After spending 15 years at Levis Commons, Allison Schroeder made a career change. She says the new job as the Executive Director at Nature's Nursery is a dream come true because it allows her to combine her love of animals with her work.

This is supposed to be the slow season at Nature's Nursery, but 2020 seems to be picking up right where 2019 left off. You can find animals in just about every free inch of space in the old farmhouse. The staff has to get creative when it comes to finding room. Cages are stacked up throughout the center, and there are animals in bathrooms and closets.

While space is tight for the animals, there's not a lot of room for people either. Some offices double as lab space.

There will be a small fix while work is underway to secure a new space. A porch is being enclosed which will add about 150 square feet of space. It's proof that every extra foot of space counts.

The goal is to find about 5-acres for the new facility. The staff is working to see if someone would be willing to donate the land. The hope is to stay in the Whitehouse area, but nothing is off the table at this point.

The plan is to build a 5,000 square foot facility with separate space for rehabilitation, education and offices. Work on renderings will get underway in the coming months. The goal is to be in a new facility by the end of 2022.

To learn more about Nature's Nursery and how you can help with its mission, we've posted links.

