Nature's Nursery offering special program for families

Nature's Nursery is giving families the opportunity to learn more about wildlife with Critters With Your Crew.

One family at a time will get to experience live animal educational programs. The programs are offered inside the MetroParks barn next to the Nature's Nursery center.

Days and times vary, so pre-registration is required. Sessions can be scheduled at the Nature's Nursery website.

Programs are limited to one family of up to eight people from the same household. Attendees will be seated at least six feet from the instructor, and wearing masks is encouraged but not required.

Touching of animals or artifacts is not allowed.