Nature's Nursery took in a recod number of animals in 2019

2019 was one for the record books at a local wildlife rehabilitation center. And it doesn't look like things will be slowing down at Nature's Nursery in Whitehouse anytime soon.

The record for the number of animals taken in during any given year wasn't just broken, it was shattered. Nature's Nursery took in 3,193 injured, sick and orphaned animals in 2019. That's 315 more than in 2018. While the center has seen increases in most recent years, it is usually only by 100 animals or so.

The rehabilitation center has had plenty of years with big increases at various times, but 2019 was busy from start to finish. There are a number of possible reasons for the significant increase, but staff members believe part of the jump is because a lot more people know about Nature's Nursery.

The increase is part of a trend over the last decade. Since 2010, the rescue has grown by 66%. Those numbers are why the center is looking for a new home. right now staff and volunteers have to be very creative about finding space for all the animals in need. They use closets, garage space and even bathrooms.

The center is always in need of volunteers and donations. That includes donations of supplies, money and even old Christmas trees.

You can bring real trees to the center after removing all the tinsel, hooks and ornaments.

We've posted links if you'd like to learn more.

