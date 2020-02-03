Navarre Gets Top Endorsements For Sheriff's Race



Ohio's primary election is six weeks from tomorrow, and here in Lucas County one of the most closely watched raced will be to replace Sheriff John Tharp.

There are several candidates in the running and over the next few weeks, we'll invite the candidates to talk with us about the issues facing the next Sheriff.

Oregon and former Toledo Police Chief Mike Navarre received the endorsement of the Toledo Police Patrolman's Association and the Toledo Police Command Officers Association Monday morning.

Both organizations touted Navarre's extensive experience as a leader in law enforcement, including 34 years for the Toledo Police Department and 8 at the Oregon Police department.

13ABC sat down with Chief Navarre to get his thoughts on some of the more pressing issues facing the new Sheriff. When asked about the controversial jail issue, Navarre agreed a new facility is needed, however he says the project has to overcome three major hurdles before it can even break ground. Funding, design and location. "It has to be downtown, I think the voters will demand that, the residents will demand that and I think all the candidates will tell you that," says Navarre. The Chief does say it comes with a two to three year construction phase, so in the meantime he says there's a need to at least support the employees. "This is the workplace for 400 plus employees, you can't it ignore it. You've got to set some money aside and make it a livable place to work."

Navarre says part of that may be contributing to the difficulty in recruiting new deputies. That is an issue that costs millions of dollars in overtime to cover shifts. "Maybe the wages are too low, maybe the working conditions need to improve, maybe we need to look at alternative scheduling."

When it comes to his approach to the opioid/heroin epidemic, Navarre says he's support the Drug Abuse Response Team from day one, rotating officers from Oregon in the unit for six-months at a time so they're now trained. A model he says he will bring to the Sheriff's office. "We need to enhance that program by involving all the suburban police agencies in Lucas County, simply by providing training."

13ABC will continue to reach out to all the other candidates running for Sheriff to get their thoughts on the issues facing the office before the March primary.

