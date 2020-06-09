Navarre urges more police reform in Ohio

In conjunction with Governor Mike DeWine's comments on the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board, City of Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre is calling for more police departments to step up. You can add the state lawmakers to that group too.

Navarre, who just completed his term on that advisory group in April, said the recommendations made by the group have, at times, fallen on deaf ears. "To be quite honest it's frustrating. There's been a lot of resistance from various organizations including my own - the Ohio Police Chiefs."

Why is that the case?

"A lot of it has to do with funding. A lot of people just don't like change," he said.

To see the full the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board recommendations for strengthening community-police relations click on the link to the right or bottom of this page