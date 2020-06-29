Navy laser takes down drone in weapons test

The US Navy has successfully tested a new high-energy laser weapon that can destroy aircraft mid-flight, the Navy's Pacific Fleet said in a statement Friday.

The Navy says directed-energy weapons (DEWs) like this laser give commanders more flexibility to respond to threats during missions.

The Navy has been developing DEWs since the 1960s.

Electromagnetic weapons systems can disable threats without destroying them.

The Navy did not disclose the location of the May 16 test in the Pacific.

