Nearly 2K Ohio coronavirus cases, 39 deaths

Seven weeks after the state saw its first case of coronavirus, Ohio announced there were 1,933 cases of the virus in the state.

There have been 475 hospitalizations and 39 deaths.

Lucas County has 114 cases, and announced its third COVID-19 death Monday. Other counties in northwest Ohio with coronavirus: Wood (13), Erie (5), Defiance (5), Hancock (3), Seneca (3), Huron (3), Ottawa (2), Fulton (2), and Wyandot (1).

There are 5,486 confirmed cases in MIchigan. The state has seen 132 deaths.

There are 38 cases in Monroe County.

DeWine mentioned that he spoke with Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz about fears of travel from hot spots like Detroit.

It was announced that Ohio would extend its school closures until May 1.

Gov. DeWine touted the FDA's approval of Ohio-based Battelle's mask sterilization technology at full capacity.

There will be increased efforts to provide information in more languages. Currently, the information is available English, Spanish, Chinese and Somali. The governor said the state will be adding Arabic to the list of available translations.