Neighborhood fights ProMedica development

ProMedica is looking to expand in the neighborhood surrounding Toledo Hospital. But not everyone is on board. Today, those living nearby held a protest.

The space in question is on Central between Upton and ProMedica Parkway. ProMedica wants to turn the area into a four-story apartment complex. One neighborhood group does not want that, or the traffic that comes with it.

"Colony homes matter. Colony homes matter," a crowd chants in the space between their homes and the proposed development.

The apartment complex ProMedica wants to build would house 500 residents. That is more than the entire surrounding neighborhood. Today, a group of neighbors protested plans that include a restaurant, clubhouse and 120-room hotel across the street from the complex.

"All it'll so it increase traffic," says Doug Marquis, one of the neighbors taking a stand.

The site if across the street from Marquis' front door. In the past 43 years, Marquis has seen the space evolve - first a school, then a green space.

"Neighborhood kids playing basket or football across the street. That's all gone now. And it's sad," says Marquis.

Stacie Moss, a community organizer, is also unhappy with the current development plan.

"We're looking for something that's more conducive for a neighborhood, for families, that maintains the quiet environment," says Moss.

Neighbors argue the project will bring construction noise, an obstructed skyline, and increased crime - plus Moss is strapped with the uncertainty of what comes next."

"There's a concern... eventually they'll be looking to purchase all of our homes," says Moss.

ProMedica issued a statement to 13ABC today saying they have worked with the neighborhood.

"Our commitment to maintaining an open dialogue with these groups will continue throughout the project development and following its completion," the statement reads.

The public hearing for the zoning change is scheduled for 1PM on February 13th at One Government Center.