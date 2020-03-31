Neighbors helping neighbors get through COVID-19

Toledo's Human Relations Commission is working to build a network of neighbors helping neighbors to get through the Coronavirus pandemic. The chair of the City of Toledo's Human Relations Commission says Toledo can survive this pandemic.

The commission has designed a card called Hello Neighbor. You print it and drop it to a few of your neighbors or post in a neighborhood social media page.

"It’s basically giving people permission to contact one another. You can put it on the doorstep. You can leave on the door. You can leave it in your mailbox. It's way to stay connected and help out somehow," said Erin Baker

Baker says there are so many kind acts of humanity happening in our community. She says after you finish helping out a neighbor post it and use the #419together.

