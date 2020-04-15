Neighbors want property cleaned and leveled after March demolition

COVID-19 continues to dominate headlines but there are still issues that are pretty major to some area homeowners and the neighborhoods where they live.

One Toledo neighborhood wants to know when a problem with an eyesore and potential trouble spot will be rectified.

The good news on the portion of Spencer Street near Western Avenue is that an abandoned home is gone. The bad news is that what's left is the giant hole that was never filled in.

Kids can be outside these days, but Adrian Brown doesn't want his out there, near the giant hole.

"I have a 9 year old I would like to let outside and play but I can't,” said Brown.

What used to be there was a home. Brown says no one had lived there in probably 10 years. It was acquired by the Lucas County Land Bank and was demolished on March 6th.

"I was happy to see it come down but unhappy to see them not do nothing to it,” said Brown.

Demo crews hauled the debris away on March 9th but no one came back to fill the hole. Except the people that are now putting trash and this random shoe in it.

“All it takes is time and it starts filling up with trash and everything,” said Brown.

A city of Toledo spokesman tells the I-Team the city just approved a full time demo team that will be working overtime. First they'll haul away the 13 structures that are down and the work grows from there.

That crew will then work on the 176 backfills that need to be done. So there's no telling when the Spencer hole will be the Spencer green space.

"I’m just asking someone to come out and fix the hole. Make it look like everything else,” said Brown.

That demo crew is just starting back up this week and with 176 fills to do, it'll be a busy time.

