Nevaeh Buchanan murder unsolved 11 years later

She would have turned 16 years old this past Februrary.

Instead, at the age of 5, her life was cut tragically short, and whoever is behind her murder remains a mystery.

It has now been 11 years to the day since anyone last saw Nevaeh Buchanan alive.

To this day, the 2009 murder of the girl from Monroe, MI, remains unsolved. There are no official suspects listed by investigators and no one is under arrest or charged in her killing.

Neveah was last seen alive outside Charlotte Arms Apartments May 24, 2009. Her disappearance sparked a search that drew nationwide attention.

That search ended 11 days later when two fishermen discovered her body encased in cement on the banks of the River Raisin.

The group "Justice for Nevaeh" is still calling for answers.