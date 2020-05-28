New COVID-19 testing site opening at south Toledo CVS location

CVS Health will open a new COVID-19 test site Friday in south Toledo.

The site, located at the CVS at 2104 S. Byrne Rd., will utilize self-swab tests. It's one of 34 total CVS Health sites to open throughout Ohio.

Tests will be available to individuals meeting CDC criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday to schedule an appointment.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.