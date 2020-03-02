New DORA area spanning downtown riverfront could be huge for businesses

DORA has been a huge hit in different areas of northwest Ohio, including in downtown Toledo and Hensville. Now, people may get the chance to stroll along the Maumee River waterfront with an open container of adult beverage.

A newly proposed area spans Summit St. from the Erie Street Market to just before the Craig Street Bridge, including Promenade Park, and extend across the river to include Front and Main streets in east Toledo, including The Docks.

"Sounds like a good plan to me," Cindy Shanahorn said. "It could be a lot of fun for a lot of people. And it will keep everything into one area, as opposed to being in the outskirts."

Jeff Lonsbrough, who runs business development for Toledo Spirits Company on Summit St. believes expanding DORA along the riverfront would be huge for business.

"We want to have more of a connection with the downtown area," Lonsbrough said. "That would help other businesses that are opening or maybe want to be opening downtown."

The measure was going to be presented to Toledo City Council on Friday, but it has been postponed for now.