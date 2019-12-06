New Facility For Agility Angels and Assistance Dogs

The Ability Center of Northwest Ohio unveiled a new $1.4 million dollar facility that will house Agility Angels and Assistance Dogs.

Both organizations work with individuals and families living with disabilities. Agility Angels uses trained agility dogs to help children, teens and young adults with autism develop social skills and self esteem.

Assistance Dogs trains service dogs and therapy dogs and pairs them with individuals with disabilities and physical challenges to help make them more independent.

The facility will house classes for Agility Angels https://www.facebook.com/Agility-Angels-109816499703/. And services for Assistance Dogs https://www.facebook.com/AssistanceDogsforAchievingIndependence/

