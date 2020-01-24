TOLEDO Some Ohioans who drive a hybrid or electric vehicle got sticker shock when they received their registration renewal.
The state is now charging a $100 fee to register a hybrid vehicle and $200 for electric vehicles.
This is an effort to make up for lost revenue in gas taxes.
The fee is expected to bring in 4 to 6 million dollars.
New Hefty Fees For Hybrid and Electric Vehicles
By Melissa Voetsch |
Posted: Fri 6:04 PM, Jan 24, 2020
TOLEDO Some Ohioans who drive a hybrid or electric vehicle got sticker shock when they received their registration renewal.