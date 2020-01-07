New TARTA general manager sees problems, solutions for transit agency

The area's largest transportation agency has new leadership.

Already she's identified the greatest areas of needs for TARTA, while determining how to pay for the changes that need to be made.

Her name is Kimberly Dunham. She comes from New Haven Connecticut where most recently she oversaw the transformation of their para transit service.

Dunham says she's ready for the challenges of Toledo's system, recognizing there are lots of them.

Will the future of public transportation in Toledo and Lucas County include those big buses? It's likely but with probably lots more options on the way.

“One of the things I want to be careful about is being super prescriptive about promising what we're going to deliver next year because what we look like today is very different than what we're going to look like next year," said Dunham.

Dunham is TARTA’s new general manager. She's only been on the job for a few months but already sees what this transportation system has and what it lacks.

"What I see is a real lack of infrastructure, investment whether it be vehicles fare boxes, GPS, equipment," said Dunham. "These are all very normal technologies that other transit systems have in the United States and have had for quite some time."

To change all that, it starts with money. The idea is to switch TARTA from a property tax based funding stream to a sales tax model which many communities already use. That plan has never made it to the ballot because not all member communities have signed off on the idea.

Dunham plans to push the idea hard because she believes TARTA can be more than just a transit agency.

"There are major and minor employers in all of these communities that want to attract and retain the highest quality workers and moving people to jobs in this day in age is critically important," said Dunham.

Those dollars are expected to be pretty significant if TARTA gets approved for the sales taxes. Under the current model TARTA receives about $13 million in funding from the property taxes yearly. If the sales tax passes, that number is expected to be about $25-$30 million.

