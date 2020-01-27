New Waterville bridge opens on Friday

It's been nearly two years since construction started and this week the new Waterville bridge over the Maumee River opens to drivers.

The Ohio Department of Transportation kicked off the project in February of 2018.After a wet spring and four months of weather delays the project is nearing completion.

Friday, January 31, ODOT is opening the new bridge to anyone who would like to walk across. At 11:00 am, a ribbon cutting is scheduled and then the bridge opens to drivers around 2:00 pm Friday.

Business owners near the bridge are sad to see a piece of history go. the current bridge is one of four truss bridges left in Ohio. In the next phase of construction the old bridge will be removed piece by piece.

While a piece of history is fading away, business owners 13abc spoke with are hopeful that the new bridge brings new life to downtown Waterville.

In addition to the bridge, a riverfront community park is in the works as well. It will provide a space for everyone to come together and enjoy a view of the river.