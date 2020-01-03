New Year, New You: Tips for getting fit in the new year

New Year, New Me. It's a common phrase when the clock strikes midnight on January first, and three days into 2020, local gym-goers are already hard at work at their new goals.

"I try to be consistent every year I try to set a goal, a pace, something to achieve," says Tony Fondren. "I find if I enter a competition with a group of people, whether it's a race of some kind, I'm more focused and dedicated."

"Actually I work with a personal trainer," explains Pamela Weitzel. "3 days a week I get up bright and early and she guides me through what I need to do."

Marcus Zapata, personal trainer and gym owner, says the best tips for a healthy New Year include setting realistic goals, having an accountability partner to keep you on track with your routine, and understanding your limitations.

"Working out should feel good," says Zapata. "You should feel a little bit sore, a little pain while you're working out due to lactic acid burn, but understand what pain is good compared to what pain is bad, so when you start feeling sharp acute pains, that's probably a sign you should scale back, and maybe reassess your form or reassess your weight."

These days there are a lot of diet and exercise programs out there claiming to help you lose weight fast. But in the long run ... do they really work?

"The short answer to that is no," explains Heather Harris, personal trainer, and licensed dietitian. "But the long answer would basically be anytime when someone is so dogmatic about something really beware of that. Just because it might work for one person doesn't mean it's going to work for you or for everybody."

Experts also advise that if you're looking for a more personalized plan, seek out help from a licensed dietitian and certified personal trainers.

"New Year new me, motivates me by the fact that I'm 68 years old and so I have to I want to be here for another 20 more years and so I want to be healthy," says Weitzel. "New Year, long years."