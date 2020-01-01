New Year's Day brings big college football bowl games

Few things go together like New Year's Day and college football bowl games.

While the day has lost some of its luster with bigger bowl games being moved to other dates, there are still some big-time matchups on the slate for today.

Here's a look at what's on tap for your bowl viewing pleasure.

Citrus Bowl

Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2)

Camping World Stadium, Orlando

1 p.m., ABC

Series: Tied 2-2

Last meeting: Alabama, 41-14 (Sept. 1, 2012)

Outback Bowl

Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3)

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

1 p.m., ESPN

Series: First meeting

Rose Bowl

Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3)

Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, Calif.

5 p.m., ESPN

Series: Wisconsin leads 3-2

Last meeting: Oregon, 45-38 (2012 Rose Bowl)

Sugar Bowl

Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2)

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

8:45 p.m., ESPN

Series: Georgia leads 4-0

Last meeting: Georgia, 15-3 (Sept. 16, 1989)