New Year's Day brings big college football bowl games

(WTVG) - Few things go together like New Year's Day and college football bowl games.
While the day has lost some of its luster with bigger bowl games being moved to other dates, there are still some big-time matchups on the slate for today.
Here's a look at what's on tap for your bowl viewing pleasure.
Citrus Bowl
Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2)
Camping World Stadium, Orlando
1 p.m., ABC
Series: Tied 2-2
Last meeting: Alabama, 41-14 (Sept. 1, 2012)
Outback Bowl
Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3)
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
1 p.m., ESPN
Series: First meeting
Rose Bowl
Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3)
Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, Calif.
5 p.m., ESPN
Series: Wisconsin leads 3-2
Last meeting: Oregon, 45-38 (2012 Rose Bowl)
Sugar Bowl
Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2)
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
8:45 p.m., ESPN
Series: Georgia leads 4-0
Last meeting: Georgia, 15-3 (Sept. 16, 1989)