New and expecting moms can take simple steps to avoid getting their babies sick

There are plenty of questions about how to protect yourself during the coronavirus outbreak, and that includes new mothers.

Of course, social distancing and hand washing are tops on the list, but Amanda Ibanez, the owner of The Mama Coach, said she's been inundated with a variety of questions.

According to Ibanez, limited studies have shown that the virus is not present in breast milk for mothers with COVID-19. However, that doesn't mean moms shouldn't take every precaution available.

"Breast milk is the best source of nutrition for most infants," Ibanez said. "However, much is unknown about COVID-19. Whether and how to start or continue breastfeeding should be determined by the mother in coordination with her family and healthcare providers."

She said a mother with a confirmed case of COVID-19 should take extra precautions with breast feeding, including washing her hands before touching the infant and wearing a mask, if possible.

Those precautions also apply to moms who use a manual or electric breast pump. Ibanez suggested hand washing and following proper pump cleaning after each use.

And even then, an extra step might not be the worst idea.

"If possible, consider having someone who is well feed the expressed breast milk to the infant," Ibanez said.

When it comes to expectant mothers, they should first limit their visitors. They should also take the same precautions a the general public to avoid infection, such as:

• Cover your cough

• Avoid people who are sick

• Clean yuour hands often using soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer