Advertisement

New athletic field opens at Danny Thomas Park

(WTVG)
By Christina Williams
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A new athletic field is now open for play in Toledo's Old South End.

The Cal Ripkin Senior Foundation partially funded the project. The money helped transform the old baseball diamond into a brand new multi-sport facility.

The turf will give children a chance to play baseball, soccer, even some pickup football.

Tonya Duran is one of the women behind the project. She is the executive director at the Believe Center and has been working to keep youth sports alive for decades.

Duran says this field brings back some pride to the neighborhood that is constantly struggling with poverty and keeping kids off the streets.

The ribbon cutting for the new facility was back in November but the snow hit and then COVID-19 stopped sports. This past Saturday was the first pitch on the field and now children of all ages are using the space.

Duran says the Believe Center is managing the field. It is part of the city park so as long as teams are not using the field, it is open to the public.

If your team or league has interest in playing on the new field, contact the Believe Center for scheduling information.

Meanwhile, Duran says this is just the beginning of her vision she is also working to get another committment from the Cal Ripkin Sr. Foundation to build a similar facility at Highland Park in Toledo.

Latest News

Community

A hometown hero hopes to make a difference in the community

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT
|
By Alexis Means
TPD Officer Sacoya Taylor is new to the force, but she's not new to Toledo.

Community

Cedar Point requiring a special pass for certain roller coasters

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT
The park made the announcement this weekend on Twitter saying three coasters will require the access pass and a limited number will be handed out each day.

Community

Toledo City Council comes to a halt as federally charged members attend meeting

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:09 AM EDT
|
By Shaun Hegarty
Toledo's city council came to a grinding halt Tuesday afternoon as members try to figure out what to do with the 4 council members facing federal bribery charges.

Community

Local vigils held to honor Officer Anthony Dia

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:33 AM EDT
|
By Rachel Schneider
Hundreds gathered in multiple spaces to honor Officer Anthony Dia on Monday night.

Latest News

Community

Toledo flag shop sees increase in demand for police flags

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:50 PM EDT
People buying thin blue line flags as a way to show support for police.

Community

Toledo may soon require protective masks in public

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Toledo may be following in the footsteps of Dayton and Columbus by requiring masks in public. Dayton now requires masks in public with an $85 dollar fine. Columbus requires masks for everyone over the age of six who doesn’t have a medical exemption. And most other major Ohio cities are considering following suit.

Community

Imam spreads a message of hope and healing while community mourns Officer Dia

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT
|
By Kristian Brown
Imam says 2020 is not God's punishment, It's a sign from God that we are being tested to move across faith lines, ethnic lines, to develop authentic relationships that bring peace, healing and hope.

Community

T-shirt sales to benefit Ofc. Dia's family

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT
Lateral Gig is selling t-shirts in honor of Officer Dia, and 100% of the proceeds will go back to his family.

Community

ME Summit empowers youth over the next 10 weeks

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:19 AM EDT
|
By Kristian Brown
A TPS coach is calling on the community to help add value in the lives of young men.

Community

Tuesday's memorial service for slain TPD officer to be carried live online

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT
A funeral service will be held at John F. Savage Arena for members of the Dia family along with their faith-based community, police, and firefighters at the University of Toledo.