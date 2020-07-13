New athletic field opens at Danny Thomas Park

A new athletic field is now open for play in Toledo's Old South End.

The Cal Ripkin Senior Foundation partially funded the project. The money helped transform the old baseball diamond into a brand new multi-sport facility.

The turf will give children a chance to play baseball, soccer, even some pickup football.

Tonya Duran is one of the women behind the project. She is the executive director at the Believe Center and has been working to keep youth sports alive for decades.

Duran says this field brings back some pride to the neighborhood that is constantly struggling with poverty and keeping kids off the streets.

The ribbon cutting for the new facility was back in November but the snow hit and then COVID-19 stopped sports. This past Saturday was the first pitch on the field and now children of all ages are using the space.

Duran says the Believe Center is managing the field. It is part of the city park so as long as teams are not using the field, it is open to the public.

If your team or league has interest in playing on the new field, contact the Believe Center for scheduling information.

Meanwhile, Duran says this is just the beginning of her vision she is also working to get another committment from the Cal Ripkin Sr. Foundation to build a similar facility at Highland Park in Toledo.